Twisha Sharma's husband tells cops her behavior changed after pregnancy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the death of former model and actor Twisha Sharma. The 33-year-old was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. While her in-laws claim she died by suicide, her parents allege foul play and accuse Samarth Singh, Sharma's husband, of domestic violence and murder, who said her behavior changed after her pregnancy.

Investigation progress Singh's relationship with Twisha Singh, who was arrested from Jabalpur after evading arrest for nearly 10 days, is now on a seven-day police remand at Katara Hills police station. During interrogation, he told investigators that his relationship with Twisha was "normal" initially but soured after she got pregnant. He claimed Twisha often spoke about her past in the glamor industry and was uncomfortable with domestic responsibilities.

Marital discord Frequent arguments between the couple Singh alleged that Twisha often said she couldn't adjust to being a homemaker, leading to frequent arguments. He also recounted an incident in April when Twisha refused to accompany him on a trip to Bengaluru and instead went to Ajmer before traveling to Delhi without informing him. This, he said, led to further disputes between them.

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Death details What happened on the night of her death? On the night of Twisha's death, Singh said they had a normal day with dinner and a walk. He claimed he found her hanging from a noose on the terrace after his mother received a call from Twisha's worried mother. Singh attempted CPR and rushed her to AIIMS Bhopal, where she was declared dead.

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