Two 26-year-olds arrested for posing as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's secretary
India
Two 26-year-olds, Gourav and Nitin Kumar, were caught by Cyber police for pretending to be Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's private secretary.
They allegedly tried to scam Elathur MLA Vidya Balakrishnan by offering her a Cabinet post in exchange for money, using fake connections and big promises.
Vidya Balakrishnan files complaint, arrests follow
Balakrishnan sensed something was off and double-checked with Vadra's office, which confirmed it was a scam.
She filed a police complaint on July 11 after talking to party leaders.
Investigators then traced the fraud call to East Delhi, leading to the arrest of both men.
It turned out this duo was part of a bigger group targeting several Kerala lawmakers with similar tricks.