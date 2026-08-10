Two Agra Lucknow Expressway crashes in Unnao injure 43

The injured were taken to Bangarmau Community Health Centre, with 32 people needing further care at bigger hospitals.

The first crash near Devkhari village involved a bus from Delhi to Gonda rear-ending a truck, while the second, just down the road, saw a Delhi-to-Lucknow bus flip into a ditch after hitting a barrier, injuring 35 including the driver and conductor.

Injured passengers were from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Nepal.

Traffic was briefly disrupted but cleared soon after.