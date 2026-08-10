Two Agra Lucknow Expressway crashes in Unnao injure 43
Two back-to-back bus accidents early Sunday on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district left 43 people hurt.
Both crashes happened within just 15 minutes, reportedly because the drivers fell asleep at the wheel.
Emergency teams responded quickly to help everyone involved.
Injured taken to Bangarmau health center
The injured were taken to Bangarmau Community Health Centre, with 32 people needing further care at bigger hospitals.
The first crash near Devkhari village involved a bus from Delhi to Gonda rear-ending a truck, while the second, just down the road, saw a Delhi-to-Lucknow bus flip into a ditch after hitting a barrier, injuring 35 including the driver and conductor.
Injured passengers were from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Nepal.
Traffic was briefly disrupted but cleared soon after.