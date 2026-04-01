Two armed terror suspects seen entering Ambanall forests near Safiyan
India
On Monday morning, people in Safiyan village (Kathua, J and K) spotted two armed terror suspects carrying heavy backpacks heading into the nearby Ambanall forests.
This set off a big search by the Army, CRPF, and local police across border areas, but so far, no sign of the suspects.
Kathua key militant route into Kashmir
Kathua is known as a common route for militants trying to enter Kashmir.
In March 2025, the area saw a major gunfight between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jakhole; four policemen and three terrorists were killed, and several officers were injured.
Incidents like these are reminders of why staying alert here is so important.