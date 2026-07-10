Two arrested in Leilon Vaiphei for killing 6 Naga civilians
Two people have been arrested for the killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.
The arrests happened on Friday, about a month after the bodies were found in June.
The National Investigation Agency, along with local police and the Central Reserve Police Force, made the arrests in Leilon Vaiphei village after getting solid leads.
Kangpokpi protests push up prices
The incident led to major protests from both Naga and Meitei communities, causing road blockades that pushed up prices of everyday essentials in Kangpokpi.
After the bodies were found, Kuki Zo Council chairman Henlienthang Thanglet called the killings a "grave mistake" and asked for a fair investigation.
The Kuki Zo Council later clarified that his words were meant as an expression of grief (not blame for his entire community) after some criticism from a Naga students' group.