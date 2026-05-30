Two attacks in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi and Tirunelveli injure 8

Police secure 8 suspects

The victims include Arul Maran, Santoshkumar, Madasamy, Rayappan, Ramesh, and Ramkumar, five from Scheduled Caste communities.

Police have secured eight suspects, including three juveniles, for this attack and a second one the same night in the Therkupatti area of Manur in Tirunelveli district, where a heated argument between motorcyclists and locals turned violent, injuring two more people.

Investigations are ongoing to see if the incidents are connected or linked to earlier tensions.