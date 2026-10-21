Two Bihar railway personnel caught on CCTV hiding 27L liquor
India
Two Bihar railway police personnel in Bihar were arrested after they tried to hide 27-liter of liquor they found on the Garib Rath Express at Hajipur Junction.
Instead of reporting the four bags of alcohol, Head Constable Narendra Kumar Singh and Home Guard Archana Kumari were caught on CCTV carrying them away.
Jailed under Bihar Prohibition Act
After being confronted, both personnel admitted what they did and were arrested under the Bihar Prohibition Act.
They have been sent to jail while police look into who actually put the liquor on the train and whether liquor smugglers were involved in the case.