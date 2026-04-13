Two blank shots fired near Paresh Baruah home in Chabua
India
Early Monday morning, two blank shots were fired near the family house of Paresh Baruah, leader of the ULFA-Independent group, in Chabua, Assam.
No CCTV caught the incident, but it has people worried about local safety and possible attempts to stir up trouble.
Police check CCTV amid unrest fears
Police are checking nearby CCTV to find out who is behind this.
Residents say similar things have happened before and worry it is part of a bigger plan to cause unrest.
Tensions are already high with a former ULFA-I aide recently returning home after leaving the group, making everyone extra cautious right now.