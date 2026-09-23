Two brothers from Ganeshmurti Nagar die in Colaba motorcycle crash
India
Two brothers from Ganeshmurti Nagar, Sumit, 22, and Sanju, 15, died in a motorcycle accident near Afghan Church, Colaba, on Wednesday morning.
Their bike hit a road divider around 5am after losing control.
Both were rushed to G.T. Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.
Six Mumbai road deaths raise concerns
This tragedy is the latest in a series of fatal accidents across Mumbai: six people have died in similar incidents just this past week.
With recent crashes during the Ganesh festival and at Borivali East, concerns are rising over road safety and traffic rules in the city.