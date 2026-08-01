Two Chhattisgarh migrant workers killed in Kulgam terror attack
India
Two young migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were shot and killed in a terror attack at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.
Deepak Ratre, 24, died instantly, while Bhupendra Bhaina, 28, passed away later at the hospital.
Both had come to Kashmir for work to support their families.
Victims' families to receive ₹10L
Ratre was supporting his elderly mother, disabled brother, wife, and infant son. Bhaina had moved with his wife just three months ago.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each family.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called the attack "cowardly" and assured all possible help as the victims' bodies are being brought home.