Two constables at Kainchi Dham fair accused of molesting girl
Two police constables assigned to the Kainchi Dham fair in Nainital have been accused of molesting a girl as she and her sister were returning from a temple.
Her father claims the officers, who were staying at a nearby homestay, misbehaved with his daughter while on duty.
Locals beat accused, hand to police
The incident led to protests, with locals reportedly catching and beating up the accused before handing them over to police.
Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath TC called the situation serious and promised strict action.
Medical tests showed the constables had been drinking, and authorities are preparing charges.
Kainchi Dham barricades anger residents, traders
This has added to local frustration over stricter security measures for the upcoming Kainchi Dham fair on June 15.
Residents and traders have voiced concerns about early barricades and traffic restrictions, saying this year feels much tougher than before.