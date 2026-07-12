Two cyclists suffer minor injuries after bear encounter in Balasore
India
Two cyclists in Odisha's Balasore district had a scary encounter with a wild bear.
While riding home from Nilgiri Market, Rahul and Santosh Singh were surprised by the bear and, in their rush to escape, both fell into a roadside drain.
Luckily, they only suffered minor injuries, but the incident left locals pretty shaken.
Forest officials alerted, CCTV clip spreads
After the bear ran off into the forest, residents quickly alerted forest department officials.
Authorities are expected to monitor the area to prevent more such run-ins.
The CCTV clip of this attack has spread across social media, bringing attention to how animals are wandering into towns more often lately in search of food and habitat.