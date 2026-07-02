Two day Odisha government doctors' strike leaves rural patients untreated

OMSA seeks KBK exit, insurance coverage

OMSA is also asking for insurance coverage, incentives, and a KBK exit policy.

For now, patients are left waiting, one patient said, "I have been standing in the queue since 7am and more than three hours have passed, but no senior doctor attended the out-patient department. Only a few physicians are available for the services."

The strike looks set to continue until both sides find common ground.