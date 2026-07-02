Two day Odisha government doctors' strike leaves rural patients untreated
Government doctors across Odisha have been on strike for two days, starting right on National Doctors's Day.
With senior doctors absent, hospitals in districts like Balasore and Bhadrak are seeing long lines and many patients, especially from rural areas, going home without treatment.
The protest is led by the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), which wants better career growth, fair transfer policies, and implementation of national guidelines for promotions.
OMSA seeks KBK exit, insurance coverage
OMSA is also asking for insurance coverage, incentives, and a KBK exit policy.
For now, patients are left waiting, one patient said, "I have been standing in the queue since 7am and more than three hours have passed, but no senior doctor attended the out-patient department. Only a few physicians are available for the services."
The strike looks set to continue until both sides find common ground.