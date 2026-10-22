Two die after wire hits tractor in Jabalpur Durga immersion
India
A Durga idol immersion in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, turned tragic when a live wire fell on a tractor-trolley carrying a Durga idol, as more than 50 people were taking the idol in a procession.
Two young men, Vikas Rajput (22) and Prince Chauhan (23), lost their lives instantly.
The accident happened just after midnight during the festive procession.
Several injured, locals say warnings ignored
The incident occurred as the group tried to lift a low-hanging high-voltage wire, which ended up snapping onto the tractor.
Several others were injured, one critically, and are now being treated at hospitals.
Locals protested afterward, saying they had warned officials about the dangerous wires but were ignored.
Police have started investigating and sent the bodies for postmortem.