Two foreigners die after suspected electrocution at Bengaluru hotel pool
Two international guests, Alexander Maximilian Theiss, a German Lufthansa crew member in the city on a layover, and Juraj Horvat, a Slovak national who worked as a project manager with IBM in Bengaluru, lost their lives after a suspected electrocution at the Conrad hotel's swimming pool in Bengaluru on October 30.
Now, police are looking into whether the hotel followed India's safety rules for pool electricals.
Investigators review pool wiring and safety
Investigators are reviewing the pool's wiring, maintenance history, and safety equipment.
Indian standards require special low-voltage systems for underwater lights and devices that cut power if there is an electrical leak.
The cause of the accident is still being figured out, with officials also checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) and talking to witnesses to piece together what happened.