Two friends Satish and Moolchand killed in Varanasi motorcycle crash
India
On Sunday morning in Varanasi, two young friends, Satish, 23, and Moolchand, 25, lost their lives when a speeding pickup truck hit their motorcycle near Gajapur village.
The impact was severe, and both were declared dead at the primary health center.
Baragaon police caught driver with vegetables
The truck driver tried to escape, but was caught by Baragaon police soon after. The vehicle was carrying vegetables at the time.
Locals shared that Satish had picked up Moolchand on their usual ride to work, and the news has left the community shaken.