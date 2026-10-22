Two Gujarat crashes in Vadodara and Surat kill 5 people

Two separate road accidents in Gujarat on Wednesday morning and Tuesday night claimed five lives: one involving a family car crash in Vadodara, and the other a motorcycle mishap in Surat.

In Vadodara, Minal and her four-year-old daughter Samaira died when their car hit a parked truck; five other family members were injured.

The Surat accident saw three young men lose their lives after their speeding bike hit a flyover wall, sending them falling from the bridge.