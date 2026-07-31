Two Indian crew missing after ship attacked near Odesa port
India
Two Indian crew members went missing after their ship, MV AG N Ragnar, was attacked near Odesa port in Ukraine on July 25.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is helping their families while Ukrainian and Romanian teams search for them.
Two other Indian crew members from the same ship are safe.
India's embassy contacts 13 Indians
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is working closely with local authorities and supporting the affected families.
Meanwhile, 13 more Indians are currently on another Tanzanian-flagged ship in the Black Sea region. India's embassy is staying in touch to make sure they are okay.