Two Indian soldiers to posthumously receive UN Dag Hammarskjold Medal India May 28, 2026

Two Indian soldiers, Lance Havildar Harbhajan Singh and Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar Pradhan, are being posthumously awarded the Dag Hammarskjold Medal by the United Nations.

Both lost their lives while serving in peacekeeping missions: Singh in Congo and Pradhan in South Sudan.

They will be honored at a ceremony led by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on June 5, 2026, in New York.