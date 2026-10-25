Two IndiGo flights diverted to Lucknow over Varanasi air show
India
If you were flying to Varanasi this Sunday, you might have noticed a detour: two IndiGo flights (from Delhi and Hyderabad) were redirected to Lucknow instead.
The reason? An air show happening in Varanasi meant the skies needed to be clear.
Both planes landed safely in Lucknow just after 10am.
Namo Ghat Air Force Day display
The diversions were all because of the Air Force Day Aerial Display 2026 at Namo Ghat, celebrating 94 years of the Indian Air Force.
This three-day event is showing off some seriously impressive flying skills, and honoring IAF's history.
Flight changes like these help keep both air traffic and celebrations running smoothly.