Two junior doctors die at Dimna Lake retrieving dropped phone
India
Two junior doctors from MGM Medical College and Hospital, Jamshedpur, lost their lives at Dimna Lake early Friday morning after trying to retrieve a dropped phone.
The accident happened around 3am when three friends went for a walk by the water: one dropped his mobile into the water near the lake's sluice gates and went in after it but got into trouble in the deep water.
One doctor rescued, 2 bodies recovered
The other two doctors jumped in to help, but sadly, only one managed to swim back safely.
Police and rescue teams searched for over four hours before recovering the bodies.
Authorities have not released the names yet as their family members are yet to arrive and formalities are pending.