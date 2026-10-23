Two Kerala men arrested in Nagapattinam with 2 15-year-old girls
India
Two men from Kerala were arrested in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, after they checked into a hotel with two 15-year-old girls who had left home following alleged pressure from their parents over academic performance.
The teens had traveled to Velankanni looking for work, met the men at a beach and ended up staying at a hotel together.
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands government action
A local woman noticed something was off and called the police, who stepped in with help from special forces and child welfare officials.
The case has sparked outrage: DMK MP Kanimozhi criticized the ruling TVK government for not doing enough to keep women and children safe, demanding real action for the victims.