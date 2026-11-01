Two lionesses killed by passenger train near Vavdi in Gujarat
Two young lionesses lost their lives after being hit by a passenger train near Vavdi, close to Jetpur station in Rajkot, Gujarat.
The accident led to a brief pause in rail services along the Dhasa-Jetalsar line.
Forest officials probe Saurashtra lion deaths
Forest officials arrived quickly and have started investigating what went wrong.
Sadly, these kinds of accidents aren't new. Lion deaths on railway tracks keep happening in Saurashtra, even though there are rules like speed limits and regular patrols.