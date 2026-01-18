Two lives lost after road rage turns violent in Tamil Nadu
A late-night road rage incident in Tiruvallur district ended tragically when Parthiban (32) and Sugumar (31), both returning from a trip, were attacked by four men following an argument over rash driving.
What started as a heated exchange near a bakery escalated hours later, with the attackers coming back armed and turning the dispute deadly.
Police action and community response
Parthiban died at the scene, while Sugumar suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.
Another friend, identified as Kesavamoorthy (23), was injured and is undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur GH and remains in critical condition.
The four accused were caught soon after—some with injuries of their own—and are now facing murder charges in custody.
The attack sparked protests from locals demanding justice, but police assured everyone that those responsible have been arrested and no one else was involved.