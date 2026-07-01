Two low pressure systems bring monsoon to north, central India

Odisha Chhattisgarh showers from July 1-2

The first showers will hit Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh around July 1-2.

By July 3-6, places like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab should see moderate to heavy rainfall, officially kicking off monsoon season there.

This is great news for farmers and anyone tired of the heat, but keep an eye out for possible flooding or waterlogging in low-lying spots.

The west coast (Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra) is already seeing heavy rain, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated favorable conditions.