Two low pressure systems to boost monsoon across northern India

Mumbai Metropolitan Region could see 500mm

With the monsoon trough moving south, places like Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and much of the West Coast are in for significant downpours: some spots in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region might see up to 500mm by the weekend.

While this will help ease water shortages, experts warn that nonstop rain could mean local flooding and travel hassles in several areas.

So it's a mix of much-needed relief with a heads-up to stay prepared.