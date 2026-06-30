Two low pressure systems to boost monsoon across northern India
Good news for everyone tired of the heat: India's sluggish southwest monsoon is about to pick up again.
Thanks to two new low-pressure systems and a shift in the monsoon trough, more widespread rain is expected across northern states like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Rajasthan from July 1-5.
This could finally bring relief from the long dry spell and those relentless heatwaves.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region could see 500mm
With the monsoon trough moving south, places like Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and much of the West Coast are in for significant downpours: some spots in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region might see up to 500mm by the weekend.
While this will help ease water shortages, experts warn that nonstop rain could mean local flooding and travel hassles in several areas.
So it's a mix of much-needed relief with a heads-up to stay prepared.