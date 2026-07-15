Two Lucknow University law students detained after Supreme Court disruption
Two law students from Lucknow University landed in police custody on Tuesday after causing a scene during Supreme Court proceedings.
Prabal Pratap Singh, 24, and Chander Bhan, 23, reportedly disrupted the court, with Singh using harsh language toward the Chief Justice of India, tossing papers around, and resisting security when they tried to calm things down.
Tilak Marg FIR filed, petition dismissed
The incident happened during a hearing where Singh was representing himself and demanding an FIR against a police officer, waving a hefty 185-page document for emphasis.
Security filed a complaint, leading to an FIR at Tilak Marg police station.
The judges dismissed Singh and Bhan's petition as meritless.
Even though their actions could have led to contempt charges, none were filed against either student.