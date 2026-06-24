Two major slum fires hit Delhi within 3 days
India
Delhi saw two big slum fires this week: one near Maulana Azad Medical College late Monday, and another by Udyog Bhawan early Wednesday.
The first blaze spread fast because of wooden huts and plywood storage, so fire crews had to ramp up from seven to 24 trucks.
The second fire started from an electrical panel but was brought under control by morning.
No casualties as authorities assess damage
Luckily, no one was hurt in either incident.
Now, authorities are figuring out how much damage was done to homes and storage spaces.
These fires highlight how vulnerable temporary structures can be when things go wrong.