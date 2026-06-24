Two major slum fires hit Delhi within 3 days India Jun 24, 2026

Delhi saw two big slum fires this week: one near Maulana Azad Medical College late Monday, and another by Udyog Bhawan early Wednesday.

The first blaze spread fast because of wooden huts and plywood storage, so fire crews had to ramp up from seven to 24 trucks.

The second fire started from an electrical panel but was brought under control by morning.