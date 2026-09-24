Two men arrested after allegedly harassing Delhi University students
India
Two men were arrested in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, after allegedly harassing two Delhi University students late Wednesday night.
The accused reportedly made lewd comments, chased the students, and even tried to force them into their car, but the students managed to film the incident, which made the men flee.
Police traced suspects by car registration
The student and her friend had a tough time getting their complaint registered: they had to visit multiple police stations before finally filing it at Mukherjee Nagar police station.
Police tracked down the suspects using their car's registration number and made arrests. An investigation is ongoing.