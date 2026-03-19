Two men arrested for sharing sensitive info with Pakistan handlers
India
Two men from Uttar Pradesh (Azeem Rana, a dry-fruit seller, and Azad Rajput, a contractor) were arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive details about the Delhi Metro and a Greater Noida temple with handlers connected to Pakistan.
They were caught after intelligence agencies raised an alert.
Duo confessed to sending details using WhatsApp, social media
Investigators say the duo confessed to sending photos, videos, and exact locations of a metro station and religious sites using WhatsApp and social media.
Their handlers are reportedly tied to gangster Shahzad Bhatti and Pakistan's ISI.
Police have seized their phones, are questioning them further, and are now tracking down other possible members of this network.