Two men arrested in Hyderabad after assault on Christian women
India
Two men in Hyderabad have been arrested after a video went viral showing them confronting and assaulting two Christian women in Almasguda.
The women were accused of trying to convert children to Christianity by handing out chocolates, but they denied it.
Despite this, the group still subjected them to both physical and verbal abuse near the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar statue.
Sabitha Indra Reddy urges police action
Former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy condemned the attack and urged police to take action against those involved.
She emphasized that if there are concerns about religious conversion, they should be handled through proper legal channels, not violence.