Two men beaten in Uttarakhand's Satoli village over alleged harassment
Two men said to be from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, were caught allegedly passing inappropriate comments at girls while driving through Satoli village in Uttarakhand.
Locals and the women involved intercepted the duo. They smeared the men's faces with black liquid, beat them with slippers, and rubbed them with bicchu booti, a wild plant that causes an itching and stinging sensation.
The men were then handed over to the police.
Online debate over villagers' actions
The incident quickly set off a heated debate online.
Some people felt the villagers' quick action was justified, saying things like, "This is the exact treatment such people deserve."
Others worried it crossed a line and argued that only legal authorities should handle punishment.
The story has definitely got people talking about how to deal with harassment and where to draw the line on public justice.