Two men beaten in Uttarakhand's Satoli village over alleged harassment

Two men said to be from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, were caught allegedly passing inappropriate comments at girls while driving through Satoli village in Uttarakhand.

Locals and the women involved intercepted the duo. They smeared the men's faces with black liquid, beat them with slippers, and rubbed them with bicchu booti, a wild plant that causes an itching and stinging sensation.

The men were then handed over to the police.