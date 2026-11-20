Two men posing as woman tricked drivers arrested in Delhi
Delhi Police have arrested two men who pulled off a pretty unusual scam: they pretended to be a woman in trouble on deserted roads in the early hours, tricking drivers into stopping their vehicles.
Once someone stopped to help, the gang would quickly overpower them and steal their belongings.
Police solve 2 robberies after arrests
The trick came to light after a tempo driver was robbed early in the morning on November 18.
After he informed the police, police tracked down Monu (who already has 13 criminal cases) and Sagar Sharma (with five cases).
The arrests helped police solve two robbery cases in New Usmanpur and Shastri Park.