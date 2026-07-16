Two mild earthquakes felt in Kutch district, Gujarat, no damage
India
Kutch district in Gujarat felt two mild earthquakes on Thursday afternoon, just three minutes apart.
The first quake (magnitude 3.6) hit near Khavda at 2:20pm followed by a 3.2 tremor near Dholavira at 2:23pm both close to the India-Pakistan border.
Luckily, no injuries or damage were reported.
Tremors linked to South Wagad Fault
Both tremors were linked to the South Wagad Fault, a well-known seismic zone in the region.
Kutch is used to this kind of activity and has seen major quakes before, including the devastating Bhuj earthquake in 2001, but today's shakes were minor and didn't cause any trouble.