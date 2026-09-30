Two minors in Gaya allegedly assaulted as video prompts arrests
India
Two minors in Gaya, Bihar, were allegedly stopped on their bike, abused and assaulted by a group of youths on Monday.
The incident came to light when a video started circulating online, leading police to arrest two suspects.
Safety concerns for Bihar minors rise
Police have filed an FIR and say more arrests are coming.
This isn't an isolated case: recent incidents across Bihar have sparked worry about the safety of young people.
Authorities say they're stepping up efforts to protect minors and hold offenders accountable.