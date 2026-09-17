Two people killed during Ganesh Chaturthi processions in Tamil Nadu
India
Two people lost their lives in separate incidents during Ganesh Chaturthi processions in Tamil Nadu.
In Cuddalore, Ramu was killed while trying to separate those fighting during a meeting to discuss the dispute that had erupted during the procession.
In Chennai, Srinivasan died after a clash broke out over the procession route.
In the Chennai case, police had tried to step in earlier.
Police probe, boost presence Keelkarapattu Melkarapattu
Police are now investigating both cases and working to identify everyone involved.
They have also increased their presence in Keelkarapattu and Melkarapattu to help prevent any more violence during the festivities.