Two senior ECI officials have publicly disputed Gyanesh Kumar's leadership
India
There's trouble brewing at the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Two top officials, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, have openly disagreed with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's way of running things.
Their concerns about his leadership are making people wonder how smoothly the ECI is actually working behind the scenes.
ECI disputes date to 1989
This isn't a one-off: disagreements in the ECI go way back.
The commission was made multi-member in 1989 to handle bigger responsibilities, but that move itself sparked debates.
Over the years, there have been several high-profile clashes among commissioners, like in 1993 and 2019, showing that balancing power inside the ECI has always been tricky.