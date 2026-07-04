Two separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir kill 4 people India Jul 04, 2026

Friday saw two separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed four lives.

In Rajouri district, a car carrying Special Police Officer Shubam Kumar and his sister Rainu Choudhary crashed head-on with a bus. Both siblings died on the spot.

Rainu's husband and young daughter were seriously hurt and are still in the hospital.