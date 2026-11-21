Two special police officers found dead in Kishtwar, FIR says
Two special police officers, Rashpal Kumar and Babbi Chand, were found dead in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 12.
Police say unidentified terrorists attacked them with illegal weapons, aiming to spread terror and "undermining the unity and integrity of India," as mentioned in the official FIR.
Bodies found after Dehrana Top shooting
The attack was discovered after a shooting at Dehrana Top on November 11 triggered a search operation.
The officers' bodies were found soon after, and their service rifles were taken by the attackers.
Deputy Superintendent Nitish Sharma is leading the investigation, with offenses prima facie made out under Section 103 of the BNS, Sections 7/27 and 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 13, 16, 18, and 20 of the UAPA.