Two story Mansuri Mohalla house collapses, woman killed, son rescued
India
A two-story, dilapidated house came crashing down just after midnight in Mansuri Mohalla, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.
Sadly, a 55-year-old woman lost her life, but firefighters managed to rescue her son from the rubble.
Heavy rain last week and the building's poor condition played a big role in the collapse.
Firefighters faced unstable neighboring buildings
Firefighters from four stations worked through the night to pull out both victims.
Her son was rushed to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment.
The rescue was tough since nearby buildings were unstable and using heavy machinery wasn't safe.
After this incident, firefighters said several neighboring buildings were in dangerous condition.