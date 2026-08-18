Two students die after eating momos at Banda residential school
India
Two young students from a private residential school in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, sadly passed away.
Nitin, 12, and Arun Kumar, eight, reportedly fell seriously ill after eating momos with chutney at their hostel and were rushed to the hospital, but doctors couldn't save them.
Police suspect food poisoning, postmortems ordered
Police suspect food poisoning and have sent the bodies for a postmortem examination.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Shivraj shared that the school management immediately took the children to the hospital, and said an examination is underway to check the circumstances surrounding the children's deaths.
The incident has left both families and the school community deeply shaken.