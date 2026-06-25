Two suspects wounded in Delhi shootout after Randhawa gym shooting India Jun 25, 2026

Two men who allegedly fired shots at singer Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi were injured in a police shootout this week.

The suspects, Haqeeqat and Sagar, were hit in the legs during a standoff with the Special Cell.

Police say they were upset about Randhawa's rumored closeness to Salman Khan, which might have triggered the attack.