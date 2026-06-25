Two suspects wounded in Delhi shootout after Randhawa gym shooting
India
Two men who allegedly fired shots at singer Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi were injured in a police shootout this week.
The suspects, Haqeeqat and Sagar, were hit in the legs during a standoff with the Special Cell.
Police say they were upset about Randhawa's rumored closeness to Salman Khan, which might have triggered the attack.
Bishnoi gang claims, Pakistan-made guns seized
CCTV footage caught the suspects at the scene, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility.
Both men, from Sonipat, Haryana, are linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Anil Pandit gang and were reportedly planning another crime before being intercepted.
Police recovered Pakistan-made guns and a motorcycle from them.