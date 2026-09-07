Two teenagers drown and 3 go missing in Jharkhand
India
Sunday turned tragic in Jharkhand as two teenagers drowned and three others went missing in separate river incidents.
In Dumka district, Umesh Kumar and Abhijeet Kumar lost their lives while bathing in a check dam; local divers later recovered their bodies.
NDRF searches for missing Jharkhand teens
Meanwhile, two more teens were swept away by strong currents at a check dam in Seraikela-Kharsawan. Search teams, including the NDRF, are still looking for them.
In East Singhbhum, Rajeev Kumar Singh disappeared after entering deep water with friends; rescue work is ongoing.
These incidents are a tough reminder to stay extra careful around rivers when water levels can rise quickly.