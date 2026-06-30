Two teenagers found dead in Sathangudi amid caste tensions
A 19-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in Sathangudi village, Tamil Nadu, after their relationship, opposed by the girl's family due to caste differences, sparked local tension.
The boy was from a Scheduled Caste, and the girl belonged to a Most Backward Class.
Their deaths have led to unrest in the area, with reports of violence against the girl's relatives.
Police probe possible foul play
Just a day before their deaths, the boy had filed an assault complaint against the girl's father and others.
Police are now investigating possible foul play or suicide, with cases registered under both the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Section 194 of BNSS.
Autopsies are underway at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.
To keep things calm, police have set up extra security in the village and urged both families to cooperate as they look for answers.