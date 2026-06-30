Two teenagers found dead in Sathangudi amid caste tensions

Police probe possible foul play

Just a day before their deaths, the boy had filed an assault complaint against the girl's father and others.

Police are now investigating possible foul play or suicide, with cases registered under both the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Section 194 of BNSS.

Autopsies are underway at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

To keep things calm, police have set up extra security in the village and urged both families to cooperate as they look for answers.