Two teens killed, 5 injured in Khunti Rath Yatra accident

Three boys were rushed to Sadar Hospital in critical condition; sadly, two, both around 15 years old, were declared dead on arrival, according to Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital, Khunti, Dr. Anand Kishor Oraon.

One boy is still under treatment, while others are being cared for at a hospital in Torpa.

Police are now looking into how the parked chariot ended up hitting the power line, hoping to prevent such tragedies in the future.