Two tourists bitten at Taj Mahal including Anthony Penn
India
Two tourists, including 83-year-old Brazilian Anthony Penn, were bitten by monkeys at the Taj Mahal on September 23.
Both got quick first aid and were taken to a hospital.
These incidents have put a spotlight on safety for visitors at one of India's most famous landmarks.
Calls to curb Taj Mahal monkeys
This isn't an isolated case: there have been several monkey attacks at the Taj in recent months, including a South Korean tourist and even a six-year-old child.
Calls are growing for authorities to step up and manage the monkey problem so everyone can enjoy their visit safely.