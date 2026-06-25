Two weeks late, Mumbai monsoon brings heavy rain, floods, protests

Mumbai reservoirs under 8%

Colaba and Santacruz got nearly one-half of their monthly rainfall in just one night.

The BMC sent out more than 7,000 workers to clear waterlogged streets, remove fallen trees (113 complaints received), and fix electrical issues.

While officials say essential services stayed mostly up and running, reservoir levels are still way below last year's mark, just under 8% compared to almost 33%.

Mayor Ritu Tawde stood by pre-monsoon prep efforts, but political leaders called out the city for not solving chronic flooding.

If rains stay unpredictable, authorities warn water restrictions could get even tighter.