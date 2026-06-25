Two weeks late, Mumbai monsoon brings heavy rain, floods, protests
Mumbai finally got its first monsoon showers this week, two weeks behind schedule, but the rain came fast and heavy.
Some spots saw more than 300mm overnight, flooding roads and knocking down trees in areas like King's Circle, Sion, and Andheri.
In Powai's Milind Nagar, residents were fed up with repeat flooding and took to the streets demanding a real fix for drainage.
Mumbai reservoirs under 8%
Colaba and Santacruz got nearly one-half of their monthly rainfall in just one night.
The BMC sent out more than 7,000 workers to clear waterlogged streets, remove fallen trees (113 complaints received), and fix electrical issues.
While officials say essential services stayed mostly up and running, reservoir levels are still way below last year's mark, just under 8% compared to almost 33%.
Mayor Ritu Tawde stood by pre-monsoon prep efforts, but political leaders called out the city for not solving chronic flooding.
If rains stay unpredictable, authorities warn water restrictions could get even tighter.