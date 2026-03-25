Two western disturbances to hit North India this week
Heads up, North India: two western disturbances are arriving on Thursday and Friday (March 26-27, 2026), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Expect cooler temperatures, thundershowers, gusty winds, hail, and thunderstorms across northwest and central regions.
Since March started, India has seen 10% more rain than usual—especially in places like Saurashtra and Kutch.
Rainfall patterns across the country
Rainfall has been all over the place: east Gujarat and Bihar are seeing way more rain than normal, while Vidarbha is stuck with a huge deficit.
About 65% of India is getting normal to extra rainfall overall.
These weather systems are likely to stick around until April 2 and could affect pre-monsoon heating in the plains (something that matters for how soon monsoon arrives later this year).