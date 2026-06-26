Two women die in West Delhi after alleged marital harassment
India
Two women lost their lives in West Delhi this week - one confirmed by suicide, the other found dead under suspicious circumstances - both reportedly after facing harassment from their husbands and in-laws.
Police have registered FIRs in each case and are moving forward with investigations.
In the first incident, a 26-year-old woman died after her mother claimed she was regularly beaten by her husband, Rohit, especially when he was drunk.
Woman found dead, dowry death FIR
The second case involved a 24-year-old woman found dead in her rented home on June 24.
Her family says she endured constant dowry-related harassment during her three-year marriage.
Police found a ligature mark on her neck and have filed a dowry death case as they look into what happened.