Two women from Northeast assaulted in Delhi, 1 molested
India
Two women from the Northeast were attacked outside a Nehru Place club in Delhi early on May 10.
While having tea, they say a group of men started harassing them with racist slurs and catcalls, which quickly escalated into physical assault: one woman reported being molested and having her clothes torn.
Attackers used bamboo stick, FIR registered
The attackers also allegedly threatened the women if they spoke up, and even used a bamboo stick as the victims tried to escape.
Police responded to the scene, registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and said their investigation was ongoing.